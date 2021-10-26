29.6 C
Puerto Princesa City
Wednesday, October 27, 2021
- Advertisement -
inquirer
inquirer

PALAWAN NEWS offers you this guide to help you navigate your way through
knowing your local and national candidates' stands for the May 2022 elections.

PALAWAN NEWS offers you this
guide to help you navigate your way through
knowing your local and national candidates'
stands for the May 2022 elections.

MUNICIPALITY of taytay

Taytay is a 1st class municipality in northern Palawan with 31 barangays. According to the 2020 census, it has a population of 83,357 people, with 44,126 registered voters as of July 2021.

UNOFFICIAL CANDIDATES

MAYOR

VICE MAYOR

MUNICIPAL COUNCIL

  • Abelinde, Antonio R. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Arzaga, Arlene E. (People’s Reform Party)
  • Balofinos, George P. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Catedral, Mary Quela Mae G. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Edep Sr., Yolando M. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Erfe, Nonie Rolly S. (People’s Reform Party)
  • Escasinas, Zaldy B. (People’s Reform Party)
  • Felizarte, Edilberto Y. (People’s Reform Party)
  • Gibaya, Mellard T. (People’s Reform Party)
  • Losanes, Catherine M. (Kilusang Bagong Lipunan)
  • Magbanua, Danilo E. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Matias, Hermie A. (Independent)
  • Miraflores, Romeo L. (Independent)
  • Nangit, Emmanuel A.  (Independent)
  • Parapina, Joel M. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Porras, Ludwin E. (Independent)
  • Rapsing, Alerey T. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Salvame, Ovinal L. (People’s Reform Party)
  • Signo, Delia M. (People’s Reform Party)
  • Talamayan, Felix G. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Valdez, Leilani D. (Independent)
  • Venturillo, Fresian L. (Independent)
  • Yara, Alvino A. (People’s Reform Party)
  • Abelinde, Antonio R. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Arzaga, Arlene E. (People’s Reform Party)
  • Balofinos, George P. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Catedral, Mary Quela Mae G. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Edep Sr., Yolando M. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Erfe, Nonie Rolly S. (People’s Reform Party)
  • Escasinas, Zaldy B. (People’s Reform Party)
  • Felizarte, Edilberto Y. (People’s Reform Party)
  • Gibaya, Mellard T. (People’s Reform Party)
  • Losanes, Catherine M. (Kilusang Bagong Lipunan)
  • Magbanua, Danilo E. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Matias, Hermie A. (Independent)
  • Miraflores, Romeo L. (Independent)
  • Nangit, Emmanuel A.  (Independent)
  • Parapina, Joel M. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Porras, Ludwin E. (Independent)
  • Rapsing, Alerey T. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Salvame, Ovinal L. (People’s Reform Party)
  • Signo, Delia M. (People’s Reform Party)
  • Talamayan, Felix G. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Valdez, Leilani D. (Independent)
  • Venturillo, Fresian L. (Independent)
  • Yara, Alvino A. (People’s Reform Party)
MORE NEWS FROM MAGKAALAMAN NA 2022

Follow us on Instagram @palawan_news_official

- Advertisement -
Palawan News
Call us at (+6348) 716-4248 or (+63905) 829-6646
Contact us: palawanews@gmail.com

EVEN MORE NEWS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2015 | Oasis Media Group Corp.