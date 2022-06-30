Fact-Checking Policy

Accuracy is fundamental to Palawan News’ journalistic practice and goal of delivering credible and compelling stories to its readers. It ensures that all of its information (graphics, videos, social media content, website, newspaper) comes from credible sources or those who can be trusted. It is critical that the resources we utilize to support our claims be reputable.

Palawan News requires its correspondents, reporters, contributors, multimedia creators, and opinion sharers to perform responsibly by verifying the information they have, including the identities and positions of their sources, whether from government agencies or private organizations and offices, before stories are released to the public.

Editors vet the stories that are filed, evaluate, refine, and approve all articles, multimedia productions, and other submissions, ensuring that attention to detail is provided adequately to guarantee correctness. Nothing is uploaded or published without the editors’ consent.