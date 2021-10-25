29.4 C
Puerto Princesa City
Tuesday, October 26, 2021
PALAWAN NEWS offers you this guide to help you navigate your way through
knowing your local and national candidates' stands for the May 2022 elections.

MUNICIPALITY of BALABAC

Balabac is a 2nd class municipality at the southernmost tip of Palawan province. It has 20 barangays composed of 36 major and minor islands. According to the 2020 census, it has a population of 42,527 people, with 21,147 registered voters as of July 2021.

UNOFFICIAL CANDIDATES

MAYOR

VICE MAYOR

MUNICIPAL COUNCIL

  • Aban, Moises Daniel S. (Independent)
  • Ami, Rabbana B. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Amora, Letecia A. (Independent)
  • Arim, Alnajal S. (Independent)
  • Asli, Hadja Salamia A. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Astami, Abdul Aziz S. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Aukay, Franklin I. (Aksyon Demokratiko)
  • Bulungan, Jamal A. (Partido Pilipino sa Pagbabago)
  • Casim, Dacanay L. (Independent)
  • Condes, Carman O. (Aksyon Demokratiko)
  • Halie, Supia A. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Hamja, Cherry-Lyn S. (Aksyon Demokratiko)
  • HJ. Nasil, Abdulkarim S. (Aksyon Demokratiko)
  • Hussin, Fatima Ariesa Ulyzziz U. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Leging, Madsabbri B. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Mamura, Amil A. (Partido Pilipino sa Pagbabago)
  • Mendoza, Osama P. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Mohammad-Ain, Rudy S. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Omar, Alkhases K. (Independent)
  • Rodriguez, Elven B. (Aksyon Demokratiko)
  • Salleh, Adamson A. (Independent)
  • Sha, Said-Alih K. (Aksyon Demokratiko)
  • Son, Nursalyn A. (Independent)
