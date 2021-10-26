27.4 C
PALAWAN NEWS offers you this guide to help you navigate your way through
knowing your local and national candidates' stands for the May 2022 elections.

MUNICIPALITY of MAGSAYSAY

Magsaysay is a 5th class municipality at the easternmost of the three municipalities of the Cuyo Archipelago. According to the 2020 census, it has a population of 12,603 people, with 7,260 registered voters as of July 2021.

UNOFFICIAL CANDIDATES

MAYOR

VICE MAYOR

MUNICIPAL COUNCIL

  • Abrea, Melvin C. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Alvarez, Armando A. (Independent)
  • Andao, Renerio A. (Independent)
  • Aquino, Crisante G. (Independent)
  • Arce, Ranheart (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Baluarte, Jaime A. (Independent)
  • dela Torre, Nellie T. (Independent)
  • Dela Torre, Ramil V. (Independent)
  • Evio, Teresita T. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Gacasa, Luzviminda E. (Independent)
  • Garcellano, Anacleto V. (Independent)
  • Jardin, Mary Catherine H. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Martinez, Wilson P. (Independent)
  • Natividad, Ronaldo H. (Independent)
  • Parangue, Edita S. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Parangue, Jesus A. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Ponce de Leon, Neil P. (Independent)
  • Quejano, Cynthia M. (Independent)
  • Rodriguez, Renante P. (Independent)
  • Sales Jr., Gil B. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Tabangay, Godwin G. (Independent)
  • Villon, Crecthon P. (Independent)
  • Visillas, Norma G. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
