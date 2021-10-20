27.1 C
PALAWAN NEWS offers you this guide to help you navigate your way through
knowing your local and national candidates' stands for the May 2022 elections.

MUNICIPALITY of ARACELI

Araceli is a 4th class municipality that covers roughly the northern half of Dumaran Island, with 13 barangays. According to the 2020 census, it has a population of 14,434 people, with 9,445 registered voters as of July 2021.

UNOFFICIAL CANDIDATES

MAYOR

VICE MAYOR

MUNICIPAL COUNCIL

  • Arque, Melecio S. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Baculinao, Anabel A. (Pederalismo ng Dugong Dakilang Samahan)
  • Batbatan, Jackie Joyner Kersee B. (Independent)
  • Batiancila, Elvin G. (Pederalismo ng Dugong Dakilang Samahan)
  • Beronio III, Lucibar A. (Pederalismo ng Dugong Dakilang Samahan)
  • Calalin, Edgar B. (Independent)
  • Coronia, Oliver S. (Independent)
  • Daculap, Antonio S. (Pederalismo ng Dugong Dakilang Samahan)
  • Dancil, Efren A. (Pederalismo ng Dugong Dakilang Samahan)
  • Enoy, Rose Marie M. (Independent)
  • Gadiano, Reymond C. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Gandola, Romeo S. (Pederalismo ng Dugong Dakilang Samahan)
  • Hortaleza, Jenny B. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Lagrada, Ma. Yolanda P. (Pederalismo ng Dugong Dakilang Samahan)
  • Manongsong, Arcelito P. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Maravilla, Marissa C. (Partido Pilipino sa Pagbabago)
  • Mirales, Consolacion G. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Namia, Jose M. (Pederalismo ng Dugong Dakilang Samahan)
  • Olit, Gregorio A. (Independent)
  • Realisan, Reymond M. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Reynoso, Leandro E. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Rodriguez, Remegio C. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Zambales, Mario H. (Independent)
