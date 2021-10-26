27.4 C
Puerto Princesa City
Tuesday, October 26, 2021
PALAWAN NEWS offers you this guide to help you navigate your way through
knowing your local and national candidates' stands for the May 2022 elections.

MUNICIPALITY of NARRA

Narra is a 1st class municipality in southern Palawan known as the “rice granary of Palawan”. It has 31 barangays. According to the 2020 census, it has a population of 77,948 people, with 39,424 registered voters as of July 2021.

UNOFFICIAL CANDIDATES

MAYOR

VICE MAYOR

MUNICIPAL COUNCIL

  • Abadilla Jr., Ramon T. (Partido Pilipino sa Pagbabago)
  • Absulio, Cleoferd Jeo O. (Independent)
  • Acosta, Benedicto C. (Independent)
  • Agapito, Bayani M. (Independent)
  • Alonzabe, Lita G. (Independent)
  • Ambrocio, Leo B. (Independent)
  • Amer, Japar E. (Independent)
  • Antimano, Fernando S. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Argueza Jr., Felipe L. (Independent)
  • Ba-alan, Orlando A. (Pederalismo ng Dugong Dakilang Samahan)
  • Batul, Michelle R. (Independent)
  • Bea, Ryan P. (Independent)
  • Bito-onon, Joel B. (Laban ng Demokratikong Pilipino)
  • Bonite, Leonardo M. (Independent)
  • Buaga, Jun A. (Independent)
  • Bungay Sr., Amos C. (Independent)
  • Burlaos, Julie Ike A. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Cabrera, Richard M. (Partido Pilipino sa Pagbabago)
  • Cabuhat, Randy F. (Independent)
  • Cayao, Efren D. (Pederalismo ng Dugong Dakilang Samahan)
  • Cortez, Rodolfo H. (Independent)
  • Cruz Jr., Godofredo P. (Independent)
  • Cruzat, Joseph D. (Independent)
  • Dacasin, Ivy Ann L. (Independent)
  • Deig, Aguilardo D. (Independent)
  • Dela Rosa, Reynaldo B. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Deloso, Reuel L. (Independent)
  • Desamito, Bienvenido E. (Independent)
  • Diaz, Marisol B. (Independent)
  • Diaz, Siegfred H. (Partido Pilipino sa Pagbabago)
  • Dicar, Ramel C. (Independent)
  • Enano, Edwin P. (Independent)
  • Espartero, Sharly A. (Independent)
  • Esperancilla, Rolando V. (Partido Demokratiko Pilipino Lakas ng Bayan)
  • Eterosa, Rowena A. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Fernandez, Mariza M. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Gabileo, Rene P. (Pederalismo ng Dugong Dakilang Samahan)
  • Gapuz, Joel Q. (Independent)
  • Gapuz, Rolyn R. (Independent)
  • Garcellano, Erlinda S. (Independent)
  • Garcia, Cenon P. (Liberal Party)
  • Gimpaya, Amelia G. (Independent)
  • Hortillano, Nathaniel B. (Pederalismo ng Dugong Dakilang Samahan)
  • Laborera Jr., Hugo B. (Independent)
  • Laxamana, Alex R. (Independent)
  • Llavan, Marilou Z. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Mahilum, Christine Joy T. (Partido Demokratiko Pilipino Lakas ng Bayan)
  • Mahinay, Rogelio V. (Independent)
  • Marinas, Cesario I. (Independent)
  • Miguel, Omar Angelo P. (Pederalismo ng Dugong Dakilang Samahan)
  • Namuco, Ariel C. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Nelmida, Dionilo C. (Partido Pilipino sa Pagbabago)
  • Padon, Ma. Luisa B. (Independent)
  • Parangue, Fortevillar V. (Independent)
  • Pedregoza, Francisco P. (Partido Pilipino sa Pagbabago)
  • Pelayo, Joel G. (Independent)
  • Pingol, Armando O. (Independent)
  • Rabang, Alberto S. (Independent)
  • Reyes, April Anne E. (Partido Pilipino sa Pagbabago)
  • Reyes, Marlon R. (Independent)
  • Roman, Rizaldy B. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Satina, Odelo B. (Independent)
  • Soquerata Jr., Celso M. (Independent)
  • Sy, Mike Aison M. (Independent)
  • Tabang, Mary Ann D. (Independent)
  • Tejada, Josephine D. (Independent)
  • Tenorio Jr., Renz B. (Independent)
  • Terbio, Josue A. (Independent)
  • Tredez, Teofilo T. (Independent)
  • Vega, Adelaida P. (Partido Pilipino sa Pagbabago)
  • Verano, Arnold V. (Partido Demokratiko Pilipino Lakas ng Bayan)
  • Zamora, Jovienor G. (Independent)
