Kalayaan is Palawan’s 23rd municipality with the smallest voting population of 257 registered voters. It is categorized as a 5th class municipality that is part of the 1st district. Located in the West Philippine Sea, Kalayaan is a disputed area with China claiming it to be part of its territory under its 9-dash line map.

The mayoralty contest is a duel between the incumbent mayor Roberto del Mundo and incumbent vice mayor Hermoso Ornopia.