PALAWAN NEWS offers you this guide to help you navigate your way through
knowing your local and national candidates' stands for the May 2022 elections.

MUNICIPALITY of ROXAS

Roxas is a 1st class municipality in northern Palawan with 31 barangays. According to the 2020 census, it has a population of 69,624 people, with 38,775 registered voters as of July 2021.

UNOFFICIAL CANDIDATES

MAYOR

VICE MAYOR

MUNICIPAL COUNCIL

  • Acosta, Henry U. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Arcano, Danilo D. (Independent)
  • Banez, Grace E. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Benitado, Gaylord G. (Independent)
  • Bien, Arnold C. (Independent)
  • Borris, Evelyn D. (Independent)
  • Bungay, Ester O. (Independent)
  • Catalan, Mary Ann B. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Consebido, Alexander P. (Independent)
  • Corral, Gilbert Ryan M. (Independent)
  • Corral, Miguel B. (Independent)
  • Deles, Tristan Derek S. (Independent)
  • Favila, Alijotham C. (Independent)
  • Fresnillo, Roger C. (Independent)
  • Garnado, Gerardo C. (Independent)
  • Gatchalian, Raissa E. (Independent)
  • Granflor Jr., Marcelino C. (Partido Pilipino sa Pagbabago)
  • Gruspe, Roel R. (Independent)
  • Libiran, Rhodora R. (Independent)
  • Losbanes, Rebecca R. (Independent)
  • Magdayao, Wilfredo L. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Mayo, Josephine G. (Independent)
  • Miraflores Jr., Jesus V. (Independent)
  • Montilla, Marvin C. (Independent)
  • Ortiaga, Alfredo D. (Independent)
  • Pacaldo, Arnulfo R. (Independent)
  • Parangue, Gilda S. (Partido Pilipino sa Pagbabago)
  • Paredes, Edgar C. (Independent)
  • Sanidad, Naicy G. (Partido Pilipino sa Pagbabago)
  • Sebido, Loida M.  (Independent)
  • Segarra, Mario C. (Partido Pilipino sa Pagbabago)
  • Solivio Jr., Johnny E. (Independent)
  • Timbancaya, Mark B. (Independent)
  • Tocgan, Rochie L. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Valdez, Bernie V.  (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Ventillacion, Vicente M. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Villamero, Teresita G. (Independent)
  • Zumaraga, Amelia D. (Independent)
