PALAWAN NEWS offers you this guide to help you navigate your way through knowing your local and national candidates' stands for the May 2022 elections.
Former governor Joel T. Reyes eyes return to Palawan politics, files COC
Former Palawan governor Joel T. Reyes, who has a standing...Read More
PPC, Aborlan officials support Acosta’s reelection bid in 3rd District
Officials from Puerto Princesa City and Aborlan town expressed support...Read More
Miguel Zubiri, former DPWH secretary Mark Villar file COC to join Senate
Reelectionist Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri on Wednesday filed his certificate...Read More
Barry Sumpio handang isulong ang programang pang turismo, edukasyon, at kalusugan sa
Tinatanggap ni dating overseas Filipino worker (OFW) na si Barry...Read More