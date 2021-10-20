27.1 C
Puerto Princesa City
Wednesday, October 20, 2021
PALAWAN NEWS offers you this guide to help you navigate your way through
knowing your local and national candidates' stands for the May 2022 elections.

MUNICIPALITY of coron

Coron is a 1st class island municipality, with 23 barangays. According to the 2020 census, it has a population of 65,855 people, with 35,769 registered voters as of July 2021.

UNOFFICIAL CANDIDATES

MAYOR

VICE MAYOR

MUNICIPAL COUNCIL

  • Abrogena, Imelda B. (Independent)
  • Acotacot, Noemely C. (Independent)
  • Alcaraz, Jocelyn L. (Independent)
  • Arguelles, Carmen Glory B. (Independent)
  • Arimbay, Jesus E. (Independent)
  • Astor, Philip Andrew A. (Independent)
  • Badang, Richard G. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Bagona, Fernando T. (Independent)
  • Cabantoy, Luzviminda R. (Independent)
  • Cinco, Maria V. (Independent)
  • Dela Torre, Indira A. (Independent)
  • Echague, Andre N. (Independent)
  • Enriquez, Hilbert B. (Independent)
  • Gomez, Ian Jay G. (Independent)
  • Lim, Shirley C. (Independent)
  • Lotilla, Jordan A. (Independent)
  • Lungay, Lanie S. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Maristela, Adrian John F. (Independent)
  • Matta, John Patrick S. (Independent)
  • Palanca, Christian A. (Independent)
  • Pe, Sheldon L. (Independent)
  • Rabino Jr., Gremaldo A. (Independent)
  • Reyes, Edgar S. (Independent)
  • Rodriguez, Jerald R. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Sadhwani, Michael G. (Independent)
  • Tejada, Efren D. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Tobias, Florencio T. (Independent)
  • Yong, Nashville M. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
