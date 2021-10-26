27.4 C
Puerto Princesa City
Tuesday, October 26, 2021
PALAWAN NEWS offers you this guide to help you navigate your way through
knowing your local and national candidates' stands for the May 2022 elections.

MUNICIPALITY of EL NIDO

El Nido is a 1st class municipality in northern Palawan. It is known as the tourist capital of the province, being awarded as the “Top Island” to visit in several major travel and leisure magazines. It has 18 barangays. According to the 2020 census, it has a population of 50,494 people, with 28,737 registered voters as of July 2021.

UNOFFICIAL CANDIDATES

MAYOR

VICE MAYOR

MUNICIPAL COUNCIL

  • Abina, Nilo R. (Independent)
  • Alejandro, Leo L. (Independent)
  • Aquino, Ramon S. (Independent)
  • Austria, Percival C. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Badilla, Venerando S. (Kilusang Bagong Lipunan)
  • Balderas Jr. Florante D. (Kilusang Bagong Lipunan)
  • Carollo Jr. Fernando V. (Independent)
  • Dairo, Alfredo C. (Independent)
  • Dangan, Abelardo T. (People’s Reform Party)
  • Dela Cruz, Lotis Abian (Independent)
  • Enor, Jestoni M. (People’s Reform Party)
  • Fernandez, Emily A. (People’s Reform Party)
  • Francisco Jr., Remegio G. (Independent)
  • Gabarra Jr., Raymundo A. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Gabuat, Janet T. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Guevarra, Anabella F. (Independent)
  • Itaralde, Isabel B. (Independent)
  • Jakobsen, Divina E. (Independent)
  • Ladioray, Levi A. (People’s Reform Party)
  • Lajallab, Ernesto D. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Legaspi, Bernardo D. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Lim, Benly E. (Independent)
  • Llanera, Rosano G. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Lualhati, Jonathan M. (People’s Reform Party)
  • Manlavi, Rogelio P. (Independent)
  • Mato, Joselito M. (Independent)
  • Mercader, Dennis Y. (Independent)
  • Monte, Rodel G. (Independent)
  • Nangit, Ednalyn B. (Independent)
  • Palomar, Leopoldo B. (Kilusang Bagong Lipunan)
  • Pe, Ronald B. (Independent)
  • Rodriguez, Roberto A. (People’s Reform Party)
  • Rosacena, Mark Anthony M. (Independent)
  • Rosento, Joel D. (People’s Reform Party)
  • Sabenacio, Salve J. (Independent)
  • Sinadjan, Apolo R. (People’s Reform Party)
  • Socrates, Rex D. (Independent)
  • Trinidad, Rhodora B. (Independent)
  • Vidal, John Rostum T. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Zumarraga, Cyril L.(Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
