PALAWAN NEWS offers you this guide to help you navigate your way through
knowing your local and national candidates' stands for the May 2022 elections.

MUNICIPALITY of DUMARAN

Dumaran is a 3rd class municipality in northeastern part of Palawan province. It has 16 barangays. According to the 2020 census, it has a population of 23,528 people, with 13,252 registered voters as of July 2021.

UNOFFICIAL CANDIDATES

MAYOR

VICE MAYOR

MUNICIPAL COUNCIL

  • Adier, Jenifer F. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Adion, Alberto C. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Baac, Carlito L. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Bayle, Enriquito B. (Partido Pilipino sa Pagbabago)
  • Belleza, Jonathan P. (Independent)
  • Bual, Edson J. (Independent)
  • Castro Jr., Ricardo Felizarte (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Dolor, Ray P. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Edep, Bartolome P. (Independent)
  • Estobo, Randy C. (Partido Pilipino sa Pagbabago)
  • Gadiano, Jonathan M. (Independent)
  • Lapides, Elidora M. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Magbanua, Cristo C. (People’s Reform Party)
  • Meliganio, Nenita M. (Independent)
  • Miraflores Jr., Igmedio B. (Independent)
  • Miraflores, Ruben A. (Independent)
  • Mondragon, Noli T. (Independent)
  • Parangue, Edencio P. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Rayandayan, Gener A. (Partido Pilipino sa Pagbabago)
  • Salamoding, Jose S. (Partido Pilipino sa Pagbabago)
  • Samudio, Nazer F. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Santos, Sianita U. (Independent)
  • Sari, Sonny Boy A. (Independent)
  • Sayang, Viernels V. (Independent)
  • Valones, Marites Z. (Independent)
  • Vasquez Jr., Florentino M. (Independent)
  • Zabalo, Valeriana A. (Independent)
