MUNICIPALITY of SAN VICENTE

San Vicente is a 1st class municipality at the northwestern side of the main island of Palawan. It has 10 barangays. According to the 2020 census, it has a population of 33,507 people, with 19,318 registered voters as of July 2021.

UNOFFICIAL CANDIDATES

MAYOR

VICE MAYOR

MUNICIPAL COUNCIL

  • Acosta, Philip Jenrie S. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Alejano, Honorio M. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Ballesteros, Melvin C. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Bonggat, Roche V. (People’s Reform Party)
  • Caballero Sr., Cesar M. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Dela Cruz, Walter E. (People’s Reform Party)
  • Hikilan Sr., Ronnie N. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Lavisto, Dodon A. (Independent)
  • Libarra, Enriquito P. (People’s Reform Party)
  • Maagad, Evangeline G. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Magbanua Jr., Antonio N. (Independent)
  • Molo, Rowell C. (People’s Reform Party)
  • Oppus, Edwin C. (Independent)
  • Osorio, Lilibeth U. (People’s Reform Party)
  • Pacaldo, Jhomar A. (Independent)
  • Parcon, Veneranda B. (People’s Reform Party)
  • Rabina Jr., Antonio E. (People’s Reform Party)
  • Silangan, Maria Carmen L. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Tabangay, Mark Anthony D. (People’s Reform Party)
  • Varquez, Teodulo A. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
