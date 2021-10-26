29.6 C
PALAWAN NEWS offers you this guide to help you navigate your way through
knowing your local and national candidates' stands for the May 2022 elections.

MUNICIPALITY of sofronio española

Sofronio Española is a 2nd class municipality and is the province's newest municipality, officially established on June 5, 1995. It has nine barangays. According to the 2020 census, it has a population of 37,416 people, with 19,828 registered voters as of July 2021.

UNOFFICIAL CANDIDATES

MAYOR

VICE MAYOR

MUNICIPAL COUNCIL

  • Abdulpatta, Rajid O. (Independent)
  • Acoy, Manuel T. (Liberal Party)
  • Ahmad, Halidin L. (Liberal Party)
  • Alpad, Ahil S. (Independent)
  • Amdane, Osin V. (Independent)
  • Asil, Delfin O. (Liberal Party)
  • Bernardo, Arsani K. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Cantor, Ronil M. (Liberal Party)
  • Chua, Jonathan T. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Diorda, Michael L. (Liberal Party)
  • Esguerra, Raymundo S. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Galan, Arnold A. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Galang, Larry G. (Liberal Party)
  • Gatungay Jr., Fred A. (Independent)
  • Harmain, Juhad I. (Independent)
  • Harmain, Sherinafia S. (Independent)
  • Kilat, Mario M. (Independent)
  • Marin, Jovel M. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Montargo, Jayson C. (Independent)
  • Oguis Jr., Melecio S. (Independent)
  • Oriel, Ruth B. (Liberal Party)
  • Sahibol, Nena P. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Supe, Aristotle S. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Tingson, Diosdado A. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Tizon, Franklin C. (Independent)
  • Unos, Sahar B. (Independent)
  • Villacrusis, Samuel D. (Independent)
