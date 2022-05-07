Former Puerto Princesa City mayor Edward Hagedorn apologized to incumbent city Lucilo Bayron after the latter endorsed his run for congress in a campaign rally on Saturday.

Hagedorn previously initiated a recall election against Bayron in 2014 despite running for senator during that time but eventually lost during the recall.

“Unang-una nais ko munang humingi ng tawad kay Mayor Bayron kung anuman ang mga nabitawan kung salita noong nagdaang mga labanan, humihingi ako ng tawad, nagising din ako, tatapatin ko kayong lahat. Unang-una napakarami kung binatikos na salita laban kay Mayor Bayron dahil hindi ko nakikita kagaya ng ibang mga kalaban natin, ngayon hindi mo nakikita ang magandang ginawa dahil ayaw mong tingnan,” Hagedorn said in an interview.

He also admitted that he was initially antagonistic towards Bayron, but eventually decided to set aside differences and reconcile with Bayron. Hagedorn added that Bayron may have even exceeded his own achievements as city mayor.

“Noon ako ay ganoon din kay Mayor Bayron, nagbubulag-bulagan kahit nakikita ko na ang magandang vision nya para sa Puerto Princesa. Pero noong kami ay magkabati, lalo na nung iniikot nya ako sa mga proyekto niya, doon ko na-realize wala pala ako sa kalingkingan ng ginagawa niya,” he added.

He cited Balayong Park as one of Bayron’s most laudable achievements, saying that it has the potential to be the city’s top tourist destination.

Meanwhile, Bayron previously expressed support, but did not endorse reelectionist Gil Acosta, Jr. in a surprising turn of events, Bayron ended up endorsing Hagedorn just two days before the May 9 elections.

After a failed bid for a senate seat in 2013, Hagedorn took a break from politics. This is the second time he is running for a national position.