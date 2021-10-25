29.4 C
Puerto Princesa City
Tuesday, October 26, 2021
- Advertisement -
inquirer
inquirer

PALAWAN NEWS offers you this guide to help you navigate your way through
knowing your local and national candidates' stands for the May 2022 elections.

PALAWAN NEWS offers you this
guide to help you navigate your way through
knowing your local and national candidates'
stands for the May 2022 elections.

MUNICIPALITY of busuanga

Busuanga is a 3rd class municipality at the northern most part of the Calamian Islands Group. It has 16 barangays. According to the 2020 census, it has a population of 25,617 people, with 14,880 registered voters as of July 2021.

UNOFFICIAL CANDIDATES

MAYOR

VICE MAYOR

MUNICIPAL COUNCIL

  • Agbo Sr., Mansueto P. (Independent)
  • Alarcon Jr., Benjamin A. (Partido Demokratiko Pilipino Lakas ng Bayan)
  • Aracan, Roda A. (Partido Demokratiko Pilipino Lakas ng Bayan)
  • Araza, Ferdinand D. (Independent)
  • Bardelas, Dexter L. (Independent)
  • Borejon, Erdolfo D. (Independent)
  • Brillo, Ronald L. (Independent)
  • Cabajar, Ruben E. (Independent)
  • Cadampong, Aldrin R. (Independent)
  • Catain, Luis Magellan F. (Independent)
  • Cruz, Tommy C. (Partido Demokratiko Pilipino Lakas ng Bayan)
  • Curba, Mayolito S. (Independent)
  • Daco, Japhet T. (Independent)
  • De Guzman, Marlou V. (Independent)
  • De Jesus, Samuel A. (Independent)
  • De Jesus, Zandro T. (Partido Demokratiko Pilipino Lakas ng Bayan)
  • Decleto Jr., Francisco D. (Partido Pilipino sa Pagbabago)
  • Edonga, John Silver D. (Partido Demokratiko Pilipino Lakas ng Bayan)
  • Gatchalian, Ascian R. (Independent)
  • Jagmis Jr., Diomedes T. (Partido Demokratiko Pilipino Lakas ng Bayan)
  • Libarra, Luis T. (Independent)
  • Libiran, Gino R. (Independent)
  • Madrelijos, Mark A. (Partido Pilipino sa Pagbabago)
  • Mayo Jr., Reneir S. (Independent)
  • Mendoza, Wenita E. (Partido Pilipino sa Pagbabago)
  • Mercado, Ma. Ana D. (Independent)
  • Montilla, Glenna E. (Independent)
  • Nadado Jr., Rodolfo C. (Independent)
  • Nadado, Manuel Aurel D. (Partido Pilipino sa Pagbabago)
  • Palacio, Racky Mar M. (Independent)
  • Palma, Roberto S. (Partido Pilipino sa Pagbabago)
  • Agbo Sr., Mansueto P. (Independent)
  • Alarcon Jr., Benjamin A. (Partido Demokratiko Pilipino Lakas ng Bayan)
  • Aracan, Roda A. (Partido Demokratiko Pilipino Lakas ng Bayan)
  • Araza, Ferdinand D. (Independent)
  • Bardelas, Dexter L. (Independent)
  • Borejon, Erdolfo D. (Independent)
  • Brillo, Ronald L. (Independent)
  • Cabajar, Ruben E. (Independent)
  • Cadampong, Aldrin R. (Independent)
  • Catain, Luis Magellan F. (Independent)
  • Cruz, Tommy C. (Partido Demokratiko Pilipino Lakas ng Bayan)
  • Curba, Mayolito S. (Independent)
  • Daco, Japhet T. (Independent)
  • De Guzman, Marlou V. (Independent)
  • De Jesus, Samuel A. (Independent)
  • De Jesus, Zandro T. (Partido Demokratiko Pilipino Lakas ng Bayan)
  • Decleto Jr., Francisco D. (Partido Pilipino sa Pagbabago)
  • Edonga, John Silver D. (Partido Demokratiko Pilipino Lakas ng Bayan)
  • Gatchalian, Ascian R. (Independent)
  • Jagmis Jr., Diomedes T. (Partido Demokratiko Pilipino Lakas ng Bayan)
  • Libarra, Luis T. (Independent)
  • Libiran, Gino R. (Independent)
  • Madrelijos, Mark A. (Partido Pilipino sa Pagbabago)
  • Mayo Jr., Reneir S. (Independent)
  • Mendoza, Wenita E. (Partido Pilipino sa Pagbabago)
  • Mercado, Ma. Ana D. (Independent)
  • Montilla, Glenna E. (Independent)
  • Nadado Jr., Rodolfo C. (Independent)
  • Nadado, Manuel Aurel D. (Partido Pilipino sa Pagbabago)
  • Palacio, Racky Mar M. (Independent)
  • Palma, Roberto S. (Partido Pilipino sa Pagbabago)
MORE NEWS FROM MAGKAALAMAN NA 2022

Follow us on Instagram @palawan_news_official

- Advertisement -
Palawan News
Call us at (+6348) 716-4248 or (+63905) 829-6646
Contact us: palawanews@gmail.com

EVEN MORE NEWS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2015 | Oasis Media Group Corp.