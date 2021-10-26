27.4 C
PALAWAN NEWS offers you this guide to help you navigate your way through
knowing your local and national candidates' stands for the May 2022 elections.

MUNICIPALITY of linapacan

Linapacan is a 5th class island municipality in northern Palawan with 10 barangays. According to the 2020 census, it has a population of 16,424 people, with 9,797 registered voters as of July 2021.

UNOFFICIAL CANDIDATES

MAYOR

VICE MAYOR

MUNICIPAL COUNCIL

  • Abordo, Perfecto G. (Independent)
  • Aganta, Andres C. (Independent)
  • Alaska, Darwin T. (Independent)
  • Alaska, Jimmy U. (Independent)
  • Almonicar, Mark M. (Independent)
  • Barrientos, Jan Ray D. (People’s Reform Party)
  • Cabrestante, Noel A. (Independent)
  • Calix, Tarcelo M. (Independent)
  • Dalonos, Gretchen L. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Del Prado, Jessie Ian A. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Escal, Irvin L. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Habal, Jo Ron James T. (Independent)
  • Liao, Henry A. (Independent)
  • Llanera, Ronilo L. (Independent)
  • Magalona, Rafael L. (Independent)
  • Nacasi, Oscar B. (Independent)
  • Odasco, Danilo Q. (Partido Pilipino sa Pagbabago)
  • Palanca Jr., Pablo R. (Independent)
  • Rey, Angel M. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Rodriguez Jr., Rafael C. (Independent)
  • Sedeste, Dory G. (Independent)
