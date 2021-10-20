27.1 C
MUNICIPALITY of BATARAZA

Bataraza is a 1st class municipality in the southern Palawan, with 22 barangays. In February 2020, House Bill No. 6278 was filed for the conversion of the municipality of Bataraza into a component city. According to the 2020 census, it has a population of 85,439 people, with 49,375 registered voters as of July 2021.

UNOFFICIAL CANDIDATES

MAYOR

VICE MAYOR

MUNICIPAL COUNCIL

  • Abdurajik, Mulsinin T. (Reform Party)
  • Amores, Laurence P. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Austria, Carlos J. (Reform Party)
  • Bacalando, Joselito T. (Independent)
  • Gamo, John Emmer S. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Ibba, Al-Shariff W. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Lacandazo Jr., Alfred A. (Reform Party)
  • Miano, Gomer L. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Musa, Yusa I. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Narrazid, Melvin A. (Reform Party)
  • Pasingco, Gomer S. (Reform Party)
  • Quillope Jr., Constante T. (Kilusang Bagong Lipunan)
  • Rafal, Marvin M. (Kilusang Bagong Lipunan)
  • Sagun, Eddie N. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Saiyo, Mc Donell R. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Seradje, Alex Y. (Independent)
  • Tan, Ailyn P. (Independent)
  • Usop, Lexandy B. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
