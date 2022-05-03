An official from the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) said the proclamation of winning candidates can be expected within 24 hours after the closing of voting on May 9.

COMELEC IV-B director Atty. Jose Nick Mendros said in a media interview Tuesday afternoon that the proclamation of local winners will be conducted just a day after the election as results from the precinct level will be transmitted to the municipal board of canvassers right after closing.

Results will come out early if there are no problems encountered with the transmission of the results.

“Ang ini-expect ng namin ay within 24 hours ay makapag-proclaim na tayo. Kung walang magiging problema ay the early morning ay mapo-proclaim na ‘yan,” Mendros said during his visit in Palawan to personally facilitate the final testing and sealing (FTS) of Vote Counting Machines (VCMs) in Kalayaan Island on May 4.

“Mabilis ang transmission natin, right after close na ang voting ay nagpi-print na ang machine ng results then we transmit pero nandoon na ang result. Kung lahat ng presinto ay magagawa ‘yan ay mabilis din na magagawa ng provincial board of canvassers ‘yan, sana maging smooth,” he said.

Mendros also said that they have prepared contingency plans for possible problems that might crop-up on election day.

He said that part of the preparation for the election is the FTS of the VCMs across the country. This will make sure that the machines work correctly when people vote on May 9.

“Nationwide ang activity kaya definitely magkakaroon ‘yan ng problema. The question is, do we have a proper contingency plan and the answer is yes. We just cannot control as to the reaction time but we have procedures to follow,” he said.

Aside from this, Mendros also reminded the public that campaigning is already prohibited and liquor ban will be implemented, a day before the election.

Isolation polling places (IPPs) will also be established, intended for voters who might have high temperatures or COVID-19 like symptoms.