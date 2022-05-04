Voters are not required to bring their vaccination cards during the election day on May 9.

COMELEC IV-B election director Atty. Jose Nick Mendros said Tuesday that no need for voters to bring their vaccination card during the May 9 polls.

Face shield, RT PCR and Antigen results are also not required within the polling precincts.

“I would like to emphasize na hindi required ang vaccination card, hindi rin kailangan ang negative RT PCR at antigen results [pati ang] face shield hindi rin kailangan, face mask lang,” Mendros said.

He said that based on the election guidelines, voters are only required to wear face mask and observe social distancing.

As part of the implementation of minimum public health standards, voters will have to undergo temperature check before they proceed in polling precinct.

Those with COVID-19 like symptoms will be allowed to vote inside the Isolation Polling Place (IPP) within the voting center.

“Ang ating requirements dito ay to comply with minimum health standards at alam na natin na ang face mask is already acceptable,” he said.

“For those with COVID-like symptoms ay mayroon po tayong isolation polling place. Nag establishment kami ng triad sa may gate to check ang temperature, kung mataas doon sya sa isolation place,” Mendros added.