Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos, the commander of Western Command, recently visited government troops in northern Palawan to review operational performance, examine facilities, identify logistical requirements, improve morale, and address any issues they may have.

Carlos visited military outposts in Roxas on October 7 and 8, including the 3rd Palawan CAA-Company PB Big Caramay, Marine Battalion Landing Team (MBLT) 3, and 4th Palawan CAA-Company PB Dumarao.

On top of to these visits, he and the commander of the 2nd Boat Attack Division, Cdr Jose Emmanuel Binalla PN, went to Liminangcong, Taytay, to see BA483 and BA484.

He also engaged with the 3rd Palawan CAA-Coy PB Alimangauan and the 33rd Marine Company, both of which are based in San Vicente.

Aside from soldier welfare and readiness, the visit included environmental sustainability initiatives including tree planting and seedling distribution. These initiatives not only help to preserve the environment but also enhance the links between military personnel and local populations.

“I am happy to note that the operational performance remains highly satisfactory as insurgency has been successfully eradicated from the province while ensuring security around Malampaya is maintained and sustained at all times. Morale among troops is high. Regular logistical support is being provided, although, potential for further improvement in the said area was also duly noted,” said the Wescom chief during his conversation with the troops.

Carlos issued a directive stressing the need for continued vigilance against any potential reemergence of the CPP/NPA and pointed out the value of keeping Palawan free from insurgency. He assured too that additional assistance would be provided to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of the troops in performing their duties.

“Mission first, men always. At Wescom, we prioritize the safety, well-being, and security of our soldiers above all else”, he added.

All throughout his visit, Carlos was accompanied by Lieutenant Colonel Rafael Naranjo, the commander of Marine Battalion Landing Team 3.