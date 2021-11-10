A water service interruption will be experienced Thursday in parts of the city proper to give way to an interconnection activity in Barangay Irawan.

According to the water advisory of the Puerto Princesa City Water District (PPCWD), the water service interruption will be experienced from 7 pm Thursday to 5 am Friday.

The affected areas include the portion of Brgy. Sicsican in Ledesma Village, Balay Road to Sitio Apan and portion of Brgy. Sta. Monica in Reginio Avenue going to the Western Philippines University (WPU).

Also affected are elevated areas of Barangay San Miguel from Capitol to Jacana, the whole area of Brgy. Bancao-Bancao, Brgy. Maunlad, and other nearby barangays.

The rest of the city proper will experience a low-pressure water supply during the period.

PPCWD explained that the reason is the interconnection of the new 900mm diameter transmission line gap near Irawan Bridge to the old 400mm transmission line from I.G. 1 and Pump Center, Brgy. Irawan.

“Consumers in the affected locations and nearby areas are advised to store enough water to be used during the conduct of the said maintenance/expansion activity,” PPCWD noted in the advisory.