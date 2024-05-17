Finally, it can be told.

Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos has officially been replaced as commander of the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ Western Command (Wescom) by Rear Admiral Alfonso Torres Jr.

Department of National Defense (DND) Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. confirmed Torres’ designation as Wescom chief during his command visit after flying to Pag-asa Island, Kalayaan town in the West Philippine Sea on Thursday, May 16.

During his “Talk to Troops” at the Lawak Gymnasium of Wescom, Teodoro recognized Torres as the “newly designated commander of Western Command,” confirming rumors that Carlos has been removed from his post.

In a media interview later, the defense secretary said it is the prerogative of the AFP leadership to make such changes.

“That’s an administrative decision of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. There’s a leadership change not only here but in other [area] commands,” Teodoro explained.

He, however, did not elaborate further.

Carlos was replaced by Torres in what AFP spokesperson Col. Francel Margareth Padilla earlier explained as “only in acting capacity” since the former went on leave.

Torres assumed as “acting” commander of Wescom taking the helm of the command from Deputy Commander for External Security Operations Brigadier General Romulo Quemado last May 7.

His designation as commander of Wescom in full capacity was confirmed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on May 10, based on a letter-endorsement and in accordance with a recommendation from AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Romeo Brawner and the Board of Generals.

Carlos’ relief came in the heels of a claim made by a Chinese Embassy official that they have a recorded conversation with him regarding a “new model” on how to deal with Ayungin Shoal in WPS.

Teodoro and Brawner, however, denied the claim, stating that even if true, the Chinese diplomat would be in violation of the country’s anti-wiretapping law and should be deported.

The AFP leadership also cleared Carlos of any wrongdoing, pointing out that he merely went on personal leave.

Carlos has since kept mum on the issue of his replacement.