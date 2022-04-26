The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority noted an increase in enrollees for technical skills trainings after COVID-19 restrictions were eased and the face-to-face scheme in all programs was returned.

Regional Director Dante Navarro said the agency has taken advantage of the ease of alert levels to do face-to-face classes. He also said the previous shift in offering programs through the blended learning method also helped the agency to be flexible with other means of skills training.

The decrease in the number of enrollees during the height of the pandemic was expected due to the absence of learning materials for some students to adapt to the learning scheme.

“We’re taking advantage of the alert level which is lowered kasi baka biglang (tumaas) mahirap na naman. Ang mabigat, ‘yong aming target ay hindi nagbabago kahit tumaas o bumaba ang alert level. At the end of the year sisingilin pa rin kami about our target so we maximize hangga’t maaari ‘yong time ngayon. Let’s do face-to-face,” Navarro said.

“Ngayon pumi-pick up na uli, sana ganon na. Ang mabigat, the threat that after election ay mag-heighten uli, everybody’s wishing na sana tuloy-tuloy,” he added.

Navarro also stated that TESDA has hit its annual target by over 120 or 150 percent of its goal before the pandemic. In 2021, the provincial office recorded 115.94 percent accomplishment of institution-based enrollees, 1,255.83 percent for enterprise-based, and 94.89 percent for community-based enrollees.

In 2022, the provincial TESDA aims to hit 4,369 enrollees and 3,932 graduates under the institution-based program for 2022 in Palawan.

“Dumarami kasi ang training centers namin, ‘yong mga private ay patuloy din nagre-register, meaning, as they continuously register programs, dumarami ang outlet namin,” Navarro explained.