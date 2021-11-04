Traditionally, a lot of time for family life revolves around the dining room table. It is a unifier, a place of community – where families share a meal and their day’s stories, and friends gather for dinner parties and feel instantly at home.

The new norm has redefined the importance and functionality of a dining table – transforming it into a work-from-home (WFH) station, an online school stop where one does homework and art projects, and a hobby hub. That is, of course, apart from being a gastro address for home-cooked specialties and the take-out favorites we have come to love.

With that, we are rethinking our dining rooms with the modern multifunctional table as the centerpiece. And the good news is that there is a lot of table talk from Our Home which also offers us some tips when selecting the dining table for your space.

A breakfast for two with Our Home’s Scandinavian-inspired foldable Jada Dining Table. Perfect for small spaces, pair it with a couple of Iona Dining Chairs for a great dining experience.

Dinner for four in a small dining space? Not a problem with Our Home‘s Ancona 4-seater dining set.

Make your dining experience fun and exciting with Our Home’s Fredrik Dining Set with a rustic charm combining the casualness of a bench setting and the elegance of a dining chair.

Great dining and great conversation starts in this Alvea 6 Seater Dining Set from Our Home.

Here’s something for those who prefer to keep things informal and relaxed. Our Home’s Ethane Dining Set is a stylish bar table set that lends an air of casual comfort to any dining space, big or small.

Consider the size of the room. Dining tables should complement and be proportional to the size of your dining room.



Rectangular dining tables are very practical and functional. It can seat a large number of people and can easily adjust the seating capacity. Its linear shape allows for ample room to walk around the table. Our Home has many design options to choose from like the Panfield and Alvea Dining Sets.



Round tables like Our Home's Ancona dining table work well in small rooms where there is less bumping without the corners. It also creates a more intimate setting and cozy ambiance.



Foldable tables like Our Home's Jada table, as well as bar tables, can also function as dining tables. There are some design options that will perfectly fit and look great in smaller spaces like a condo, loft, or studio unit.



Make dining fun. Play around with different seating options. Mix and match host chairs, guest chairs, and benches to maximize creativity in your dining room. Our Home's Fredrik Dining Set combines that casualness of a bench setting but at the same time provides elegance with its dining chairs.

