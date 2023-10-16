Stakeholders from various sectors in the province of Palawan today signed a pledge of commitment for the peaceful and honest conduct of the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Election 2023 (BSKE 2023), scheduled for October 30.

The signing of the statement of commitment was spearheaded by the Palawan Police Provincial Office and the Commission on Elections Palawan, as part of the Nationwide Multi-Sectoral Peace Assembly for BSKE 2023.

PPPO Provincial Director PCol. Carlito Narag said the assembly plays an essential role in ensuring that the upcoming BSKE 2023 will be peaceful and honest.

He likewise recognized the role of the stakeholders, which he said is “crucial in shaping the destiny of our local government, our barangays and our community.”

“Our multi-sectoral peace assembly for the BSKE 2023 gathering represents a vital cornerstone or a bedrock to our commitment to fostering a peaceful, democratic and inclusive society in our beloved 367 barangays in the entire province of Palawan,” Narag said.

He also explained that while the community enjoys autonomy and the freedom to choose their leaders, it must be exercised through a peaceful process.

Furthermore, Narag expressed the readiness of the entire police force in the province for the BSKE. He also thanked the stakeholders for their commitment and support for the assembly.

“The entire PPPO force together with the 23 Municipal Police Stations and the Provincial Mobile Force Companies, the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Comelec have one goal of attaining a peaceful performance of our duties,” he said.

“It is a declaration that we choose unity over divisiveness, and a bridge over walls of division. I extend my heatfelt thanks to all stakeholders present, our spiritual leaders and our media partners who have come to be a part of this peace assembly. Your presence is a reflection of your commitment to peace and your dedication to the well-being of our barangays and our youth who are the future leaders of oir nation,” he added.

Meanwhile, Aborlan election officer Ferdinand Bermejo also underscored the importance of the different sectors of society in maintaining peace. He said that maintaining peace is not the sole responsibility of the police.

Bermejo, who represented Provincial Election Supervisor Atty. Percival Mendoza, said, “Peace is such an expensive commodity” that requires a lot of effort and money.

“Approximately 220,000 PNP personnel are needed to maintain peace in our nation of more or less 100 million population. Billion if not millions of pesos are needed for us to maintain peace,” he said.

“Hindi lamang PNP ang may pananagutan sa pagpapanatili ng kapayapaan kundi ito rin ay tungkulin ng bawat isa sa atin. Bawat isa ay may pananagutan na panatilihin ang kapayapaan. Hindi pwedeng kami-kami, kayo-kayo o sila-sila kundi dapat ay buong sambayanan ang magtulong-tulong sa pagbabantay,” he added, noting that every election, violence also arises which leads to some candidates losing their lives.

He further called on everyone to be vigilant so as not to allow violence to reign in the province.

“Palawan is a peace-loving province at nararapat lamang na panatilihin natin at mahalin ang kapayapaan sa ating lalawigan,” Bermejo said.

“Kami ay nagpapasalamat sa lahat ng stakeholders sa pagpapanatili ng isang malaya, maayos, tapat, mapayapa at matagumpay na BSKE 2023,” he concluded.