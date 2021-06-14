Southwest monsoon affecting Luzon area

A southwest monsoon covering the Luzon area is the only weather system affecting the country and is expected to bring scattered rains.

Senior weather specialist Mendoza of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Monday that the rain showers will be particularly experienced in the Ilocos region and province of Zambales.

Meanwhile, the sea condition over waters surrounding the province of Palawan is at moderate and moderate to rough condition, PAGASA added.

“Sa kasalukuyan ay wala tayong nakataas na gale warning kaya ligtas pa rin sila makakapalaot sa alin man bahagi ng baybaying-dagat. Ibayong ingat nga lang ang ating kailangan dito sa hilaga at kanluran bahagi ng ating bansa,” he said.

The wave height at the northern and western section of Luzon will be at 1.2 to 2.8 meters, while 0.6 to 2.1 meters will be observed over the rest of the country.

