Now is the best time to clear the clutter, clean your closets, and share your extras with the less fortunate in the SM Store’s Share Your Extras campaign.

A joint project of The SM Store in partnership with SM Foundation and local Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), shoppers can donate their slightly used or brand new clothes (tops and bottoms) for infants to adults. All the items collected will be for the benefit of those affected by the recent Typhoon Odette.

This young boy from San Bartolome De Novaliches Parish is happy to receive this new pair of slippers from the Share Your Extras project turn-over.

Shoppers can drop off their donations or purchase new ones from The SM Store until February 15 in all branches in Metro Manila, and from February 1 to 28 in the rest of the stores nationwide.

These girls happily display their brand -new slippers from The SM Store courtesy of Share Your Extras project.

Each donation will entitle shoppers to a P100 discount coupon voucher courtesy of The SM Store. The discount coupon can be redeemed at any The SM Store branch, from January 15, 2022 until February 28, 2023 with a minimum P1000 single-receipt purchase of any denim item from SM Woman, GTW Urban, Just Jeans, Code Blue, and SMYTH.

Make a difference by sharing your slippers and clothes in The SM Store and SM Foundation’s Share Your Extras campaign.

Share Your Extras is part of the annual donation drive of The SM Store and SM Foundation. Previous beneficiaries included communities in need such as in Marawi, Isabela, and many other communities across the country. As mentioned earlier, this year’s campaign will benefit families affected by Typhoon Odette, which has displaced thousands of families in Mimaropa, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Share Your Extras is one of the ways The SM Store reaches out to the communities. Other store-based projects include Donate-A-Book, Share-A-Toy, Share Shoes, Share-A-Gift, and Gamot Para sa Kapwa.

These children joyfully receive bags full of clothes and shoes from SM shoppers.

Sharing is not just about donating, it is about making a difference in the lives of the less fortunate. Come and Share Your Extras at all branches of The SM Store!