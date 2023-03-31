Two persons believed to be remnants of the New People’s Army (NPA) operating in the northern town of Taytay have surrendered to authorities.

The two surrenderees were identified as alias Gie, a former president of the Pamalakaya Group on Paly Island, Taytay, and alias Jemar, a supply officer of the Kilusang Larangang Gerilya-North (KLG-North).

Gie surrendered on February 18 and Jemar on March 24.

The military said that 17 residents of Taytay’s barangays Cataban and Pancol withdrew their support for the rebel organization.

The 3rd Marine Company, MBLT-3, Taytay Municipal Police Station (MPS), 401st B Mobile Company, Regional Mobile Force Company 4-B, implementing agencies of Re-tooled Community Support Program (RCSP) in Taytay, Palawan, continue to conduct the Mobile Community Sustainment Support Team (MCSST).

In December last year, the Joint Palawan Provincial Task Force ELCAC (PTF-ELCAC) and the Provincial Peace and Order Council (PPOC) declared Palawan as an insurgency-free province.

