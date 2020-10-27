Quinta leaves two residents dead in Palawan

An estimated 97 families, or over 200 individuals, have been evacuated from their homes, according to the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (PDRRMO).

Two persons died in the wake of Typhoon Quinta, as the weather system barreled through the West Philippine Sea packing strong winds and torrential rains after making landfall in the province Monday.

Flooding, landslides, damage to property, and fallen debris have been reported in different towns all over the province.

The first fatality was a 32-year-old fisherman from El Nido named Alshalam Baronda. He was reportedly asleep inside his hut when a huge buri palm tree fell on him.

“Medyo bulubundukin ang area kung saan nakatayo ang kubo niya. Dahil sa lakas ng ulan magdamag dahil sa bagyo, siguro dahol malambot na po ang lupa ay na-uproot ang ugat saka bumagsak,” said Raymond Osorio, El Nido Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Officer (MDRRMO) in an interview Monday.

The second victim was a 29-year-old Jomar Saturnino. He was found dead floated on the sea off Barangay Poblacion 2, Coron, Monday at around 4:00 p.m. The victim had apparently drowned after falling from a boat he was on.

“Drowning ang cause of death. Nadulas kasi siya sa bangkang sinasakyan niya at nahagip ng tubig-dagat,” said Coron MDRRMO Engr. Fernando Lopez Tuesday.

Based on the PDRRMO’s situational report no. 9, around 97 families or 233 individuals evacuated in towns of Culion, Coron, San Vicente, and Magsaysay.

Meanwhile, the El Nido MDRRMO reported some 99 individuals from the island village of Sitio Kiminawit, Barangay Bebeladan have been evacuated from their homes Monday night.

“As of 8 p.m., kagabi in El Nido, we evacuated 18 families to Sitio Kiminawit Elementary School or 99 individuals. These include two solo parents, one senior citizen, to persons-with-disabilities, and five infants,” said Raymond Osorio, MDRRMO chief.

The town of San Vicente recorded a landslide in Brgy. Binga, Sitio Banbanan. The area was cleared as of 12 noon on Monday. Coron recorded flooding, landslide, and overflowing of waterways. Busuanga also recorded overflowing waterways in all its barangays, but have already subsided as of this report. Culion reported fallen debris or trees that were also cleared by authorities.

The towns of Coron, Busuanga, Culion, Linapacan, Cagayancillo, Rizal, Agutaya, Narra, Araceli, El Nido also experienced power interruptions. Globe telecom was also reported to have lost signal connections in some areas.

In the south, a resident of Barangay Punang, Sofronio Española reported that their house was damaged by a fallen coconut tree. No one was harmed in the incident. Meanwhile, a cargo ship Panacan Port, Narra slammed into the cement pier due to strong waves, causing some damage. The local coast guard station has yet to give a full report on the situation.

While the typhoon has left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) as of 8 a.m., according to the state weather bureau, Palawan will continue to experience heavy to moderate rainfall throughout the day.

Moderate to rough seas with 1.2 to 2.5 meters high will be experienced over the seaboards of Palawan, including the Cuyo Islands. The Philippine Coast Guard has imposed a no sailing policy for all marine vehicles in the province.

(With reports from Ruth Rodriguez, Ruil Alabi, Aira Genesa Magdayao, Rachel Ganancial, Arphil Ballarta, Japs Daco, and Patricia Laririt)