PTF-ELCAC clears 27 from red-tagging

The Provincial Task Force-Ending Local Communist Armed Conflict (PTF-ELCAC) said on Monday it has “cleared” 27 individuals earlier tagged as supporters of the New People’s Army (NPA).

The individuals concerned, according to the ELCAC statement, were merely “deceived by insurgents” into joining groups earlier tagged by the military as front organizations of the outlawed CPP-NPA.

The PTF-ELCAC statement said the 27 were former recruits of the Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas (PAMALAKAYA-Pilipinas), Gabriela, AnakPawis, Pinag-isang Lakas ng mga Okupante, Residente, Manggagawa, Magsasaka at Mangingisda (PLORMMM), and Kabataan Partylist.

“PTF-ELCAC is very glad that the individuals on the list have voluntarily submitted themselves to our PLEDS Cluster and expressed their willingness to cooperate with proper authorities in order to clear their names. They have also denounced the atrocities and deceptive recruitment of the CPP-NPA-NDF (Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front) and have expressed their support to the activities of the PTF-ELCAC,” the task force said in a statement.

The statement said the 27 who were mostly fishermen and farmers who were invited to join the national fisher-folk organization Pamalakaya.

The following who were “cleared” of involvement were:

1. Amalia T.Satur (Paly Proper I, Paly Island, Taytay, Palawan PAMALAKAYA)

2. Liezel Abaja (Paly Island, Taytay, Palawan PAMALAKAYA)

3. Marivic S. Tinagsa (Paly Island, Taytay, Palawan PAMALAKAYA/GABRIELA)

4. Marialie S. Tinagsa Paly Island, Taytay, Palawan ANAKPAWIS/ KABATAAN PARTY LIST

5. Fredo Dejito (Paly Island, Taytay, Palawan PAMALAKAYA)

6. April Rose B. Boyles (Paly Proper I, Paly Island, Taytay, Palawan PAMALAKAYA)

7. Teresita Barotil Arminion (Paly Island, Taytay, Palawan PAMALAKAYA)

8. Honeylin B. Lagarda (Paly Island, Taytay, Palawan PAMALAKAYA)

9. Elicta A. Lampago (Paly Island, Taytay, Palawan PAMALAKAYA)

10. Alfredo A. Lampago (Paly Island, Taytay, Palawan PAMALAKAYA)

11. Alpe Lampago (Paly Island, Taytay, Palawan PAMALAKAYA)

12. Maribel Cañete (Paly Island, Taytay, Palawan PAMALAKAYA/GABRIELA)

13. Gerry Cañete (Paly Island, Taytay, Palawan PAMALAKAYA/GABRIELA)

14. Bevian Cuadro Cañete (Paly Island, Taytay, Palawan PAMALAKAYA)

15. Jebon Cañete (Paly Island, Taytay, Palawan PAMALAKAYA)

16. Mishel Hida Cañete (Paly Island, Taytay, Palawan PAMALAKAYA)

17. JR B. Cañete (Paly Island, Taytay, Palawan PAMALAKAYA)

18. Tito Monsales (Paly Island, Taytay, Palawan PAMALAKAYA)

19. Fernando T. Buante (Brgy. Beton, Taytay PAMALAKAYA)

20. Dona Mae Cariño (Brgy. Poblacion, Taytay PLORMMM-Taytay)

21. Rogelio Apostol (Brgy. Poblacion, Taytay PLORMMM-Taytay)

22. Gina C. Buo (Brgy. Poblacion, Taytay PLORMMM-Taytay)

23. Darwin Escala (Brgy. Poblacion, Taytay PLORMMM-Taytay)

24. Gerry A. Matulac (Brgy. Poblacion, Taytay PLORMMM-Taytay)

25. Alfredo Giray (Brgy. Poblacion, Taytay PLORMMM-Taytay)

26. Emely Giray (Brgy. Poblacion, Taytay PLORMMM-Taytay)

27. Arman C. Mondijar (Taytay PLORMMM-Taytay)

“We also call on all non-government organizations, civil society organizations, and private organizations to join us in our quest towards ending the insurgency. PTF-ELCAC is serious in our fight against the CPP-NPA-NDF terrorist group. Let us work together and converge our efforts in our collective quest towards a CTG (communist terrorist group)-free Palawan,” the statement added.

