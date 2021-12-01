The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Wednesday began accepting applications for those who want to be exempted from the ban on firearms and security detail for next year’s elections.

“The PNP will assist in the issuance of threat assessment and will endorse the approval to grant to application, through the Joint Security and Control Center, if it is deemed urgent and necessary,” PNP Chief, Gen. Dionardo Carlos, said in a statement.

Carlos said the application period for the issuance of the certification of authority for gun ban exemption will run until May 25, 2022.

The filing of application may be done online through the Commission on Elections (Comelec) official website: www.comelec.gov.ph.

The requirements for the application are:

Committee on the Ban on Firearms and Security Concerns (CBFSC), Form No. 2022-06 (downloadable at the Comelec website); 2×2 photograph; Threat assessment; and CBFSC Form No. 2022A-06DA (Certified by the concerned government agency)

In Resolution 10728, the poll body has set regulations on the ban on the bearing, carrying, or transporting of firearms or other deadly weapons; and employment, availment, or engagement of the services of security personnel or bodyguards during the election period from Jan. 9, 2022 to June 8, 2022, or a total of 150 calendar days.

The same resolution provides that only personnel of the PNP, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), and Philippine Coast Guard, as well as members of other law enforcement agencies, are allowed to carry and possess firearms while in agency-prescribed uniform and performing official functions during the election period.

Meanwhile, the Comelec prohibits candidates or any public officers from employing bodyguards and private security forces.

All political aspirants will be informed through a letter that their security detail will be recalled.

Meanwhile, all recalled police security details will undergo the VIP (Very Important Person) Security and Protection Refresher Course.

Exempted from the recall of security detail are the President; Vice President; Senate president; Speaker of the House of Representatives; Chief Justice of the Supreme Court; defense secretary; interior secretary; chairman and commissioners of the Comelec; the AFP chief of staff and major service commanders; and the PNP chief and senior officers.

Carlos earlier said a gradual recall would be implemented in the coming days for police personnel on security detail to local executives and other VIPs with verified threats. (PNA)