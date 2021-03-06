March 06, 2021 |

Plebisito 2021

158017603_124689002915227_3294260355929316422_n
156957272_2803891559940391_7364342259671760783_o
156884096_2803208930008654_194526983298037192_o
156679683_2803891609940386_4369246610309270654_o
156482086_2805384579791089_2287309954694197273_o
156380232_2803208960008651_8097698133083774945_o
156213901_2805384553124425_68694549469457266_o
155954034_2804577419871805_192269293116944828_o
152762169_2802552626740951_5086234443908437765_o
150472048_2802552633407617_5816496465584470028_o
Previous
Next
157202114_1974514062691106_5710661515552397516_n
157700407_2805384529791094_2212125468403805931_o
157344188_2804577356538478_225390244910565190_o
157064694_2804577386538475_1455892918330026137_o
156863788_2803891533273727_1576038997045901526_o
156858989_2805384613124419_8907739707926628175_o
156606281_2803208903341990_1512368286610226770_o
156145838_2803166366679577_2119315240203751581_o
155519694_2803891513273729_2666953423184443173_o
Previous
Next

COMELEC to hold debates on plebiscite thru radio

Posted: March 04, 2021 |

The Commission on Elections (COMELEC) will be using radio broadcasts to hold debates on the…

COMELEC-Bataraza naglabas ng alituntunin para sa boboto sa plebisito

Posted: March 03, 2021 |

Naglabas ng panuntunan ang municipal election office ng bayan ng Bataraza kaugnay sa nalalapit na…

Election watchdog urges COMELEC to hold debates prior to plebiscite

Posted: March 03, 2021 |

The election watchdog Legal Network for Truthful Elections (LENTE) has expressed concern over the absence…

Karanasan ng Brooke’s Point sa pagkakahati, nakabuti sa mga bagong munisipyo – Mayor Feliciano

Posted: March 01, 2021 |

BROOKE’S POINT, Palawan — Iginiit ni Mayor Mary Jean D. Feliciano na nakapagdulot ng pag-unlad…

COMELEC to ask for easing of border restrictions for incoming plebiscite

Posted: March 01, 2021 |

The Commission on Elections (COMELEC) announced on Monday it will try to convince local government…

COMELEC accredits 2 oppositor groups, dismisses another

Posted: February 27, 2021 |

The Commission on Elections (COMELEC) on Friday completed its accreditation of “oppositors” to the plebiscite,…

Wearing of face shields in Palawan plebiscite voluntary: COMELEC

Posted: February 25, 2021 |

The Commission on Elections (COMELEC) is only encouraging voters in the March 13 plebiscite for…

Kabataan sa Brookes’s Point, nagpahayag ng suporta sa paghahati ng Palawan

Posted: February 20, 2021 |

Nagpahayag ng suporta ang isang grupo ng kabataan sa bayan ng Brooke’s Point para sa paghahati ng Palawan…

WESCOM vows to provide assistance for peaceful plebiscite

Posted: February 20, 2021 |

The Western Command (WESCOM) ensured that the upcoming plebiscite for the proposed creation of three Palawan…

SPM calls for Bayubay inhibition in plebiscite

Posted: February 20, 2021 |

The civil society group Save Palawan Movement (SPM) has renewed its call to inhibit Palawan…

COMELEC steers off Palawan division debates

Posted: February 18, 2021 |

The Commission on Elections (COMELEC) on Thursday said that their information campaign will not cover…

Local COMELEC increases number of voting precincts in Bataraza for plebiscite

Posted: February 17, 2021 |

The municipal office of the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) in Bataraza has increased by 100…