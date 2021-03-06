Plebisito 2021

COMELEC to hold debates on plebiscite thru radio
The Commission on Elections (COMELEC) will be using radio broadcasts to hold debates on the…
COMELEC-Bataraza naglabas ng alituntunin para sa boboto sa plebisito
Naglabas ng panuntunan ang municipal election office ng bayan ng Bataraza kaugnay sa nalalapit na…
Election watchdog urges COMELEC to hold debates prior to plebiscite
The election watchdog Legal Network for Truthful Elections (LENTE) has expressed concern over the absence…
Karanasan ng Brooke’s Point sa pagkakahati, nakabuti sa mga bagong munisipyo – Mayor Feliciano
BROOKE’S POINT, Palawan — Iginiit ni Mayor Mary Jean D. Feliciano na nakapagdulot ng pag-unlad…
COMELEC to ask for easing of border restrictions for incoming plebiscite
The Commission on Elections (COMELEC) announced on Monday it will try to convince local government…
COMELEC accredits 2 oppositor groups, dismisses another
The Commission on Elections (COMELEC) on Friday completed its accreditation of “oppositors” to the plebiscite,…
Wearing of face shields in Palawan plebiscite voluntary: COMELEC
The Commission on Elections (COMELEC) is only encouraging voters in the March 13 plebiscite for…
Kabataan sa Brookes’s Point, nagpahayag ng suporta sa paghahati ng Palawan
Nagpahayag ng suporta ang isang grupo ng kabataan sa bayan ng Brooke’s Point para sa paghahati ng Palawan…
WESCOM vows to provide assistance for peaceful plebiscite
The Western Command (WESCOM) ensured that the upcoming plebiscite for the proposed creation of three Palawan…
SPM calls for Bayubay inhibition in plebiscite
The civil society group Save Palawan Movement (SPM) has renewed its call to inhibit Palawan…
COMELEC steers off Palawan division debates
The Commission on Elections (COMELEC) on Thursday said that their information campaign will not cover…
Local COMELEC increases number of voting precincts in Bataraza for plebiscite
The municipal office of the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) in Bataraza has increased by 100…
