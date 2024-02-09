The Armed Forces of the Philippines, through the Western Command, and the United States Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM), conducted another Maritime Cooperative Activity (MCA) and joint patrol in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) today, February 9.

This activity, which is the 2nd to be held this year and 3rd since its inception in November 2023, aims to continue to strengthen the two armed forces’ interoperability and affirm both nations’ commitment to reinforcing security and stability across the Indo-Pacific Region, and to demonstrates the enduring partnership between the Philippines and the United States.

The MCA, which has become a routine activity, involves a series of operations designed to foster enhanced interoperability between the two allied forces, focusing on advancing maritime security and heightening maritime domain awareness.

The AFP once again sent BRP Gregorio Del Pilar (PS 15) of the Philippine Navy with Augusta Westland 109 helicopter while the US Navy sent USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) with an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter sboard.

The two naval vessels conducted a series of exercises that included passing exercise (PASSEX), communication exercise (COMMEX), photo exercise (PHOTOEX), division tactics (DIVTACS), and officer of the watch (OOW) maneuvers, which were designed to improve the coordination and cooperation between the two forces in various maritime scenarios.

Western Command (WESCOM) chief Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos noted the latest MCA as a successful one that shows firm commitment of the two allied countries in addressing the security challenges and maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

“These cooperative ventures serve not just as training for our forces at sea but as a clear signal of our shared resolve to maintain regional peace and security,” Carlos stated.

The activity also came just a few days after US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson stated during her visit to Puerto Princesa City that more joint patrols in WPS are being lined up, citing the importance of the activities, in order for the two countries to further strengthen ties.