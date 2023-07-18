The validating team of the province’s disaster risk reduction and management office recently conducted a documentary review and field assessment in three municipalities to select the “Listong Barangay Seal of Excellence” awardees.

The barangays involved were Binudac and Malaking Patag in the municipality of Culion; Teressa, Elvita, and Poblacion in the town of Narra; and Bataraza, represented by barangays Rio Tuba, Culandanum, and Inogbong.

The validation and assessment were conducted on separate days to ensure the authenticity of the documents submitted by each barangay.

The same activities are also scheduled to be conducted in other barangays in the municipality that participated in the listong barangay.