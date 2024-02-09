Personnel from the province’s sustainable development council participated in a three-day capacity-building workshop organized by the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLAC), held from January 31 to February 2.

The workshop aimed to enhance Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS) performance in prosecuting individuals and entities involved in predicate environmental crimes and Anti-Money Laundering Act (AMLAC) violations within the province.

AMLC briefed participants on its mandates, the intricacies of money-laundering, methods for proving such cases, civil and criminal remedies available to PCSDS for environmental cases under AMLAC, and the fundamentals of financial investigation related to money-laundering prosecutions.

“This is pursuant to AMLAC and PCSD’s continuous desire, in the spirit of cooperation and mutual interest, to facilitate the investigation and prosecution of persons suspected of money laundering and in relation to unlawful environmental activities,” the office said.