Today marks a milestone in our advocacy for mental health in our province as we hold the Second Mental Health Conference with the theme “Mental Health is a Universal Human Right.” The first one (2022) was on “Ensuring Well-Being for All Palaweños,” with no less than the acclaimed Philippines’ Father of Child Psychiatry, Dr. Cornelio Banaag, as the keynote speaker.

When we started in the year 2019, we practically had nothing to speak of in terms of “help” for those who were undergoing mental health issues. Without any formal medical training myself, I was somehow “pushed” to spearhead the Philippine Mental Health Association (PMHA) here in Palawan. With a small, but well-meaning local group, along with formidable backing from the national level of PMHA, ably headed by Dr. Carol Rayco, I was only armed with concern and a sense of alarm due to the growing number of cases of depression among Palaweños. Honestly, I would be guilt-stricken had I not taken up the cudgel on account of the emergent and urgent situation in our province. I was telling myself then, “Maghihintay pa ba tayo ng isang o dalawang marurunong para masabing maari na tayong tumulong?” Instead, we better make do with what we have and what we can for the time being, up until God knows.

In all modesty, we have already gone that far in our pursuit, far beyond even what was expected of a regular office. To wit, at the helm now in the Board of Managers (BOM) for the PMHA-Palawan Chapter are dedicated professionals: medical practitioners, psychologists, psychometricians, and social workers, among others. We have also set up an office for our administrative concerns and for counseling services. Through Vive Mayor Nancy Socrates, herself a member of BOM, we have initiated crafting legislation pertaining to mental health in our city of Puerto Princesa. On the other hand, Provincial Board Member Ryan Maminta has been advocating for the same in and for the Capitol. Furthermore, collaborations are up and constant for numerous stakeholders: government agencies (LGUs down to barangay levels), the private sector (SM & Robinsons Malls, Palawan Pawnshop Group, etc.), academic institutions (PSU & WPU, notably), civic organizations (Jaycees, PASWI), military personnel, etc. To date, headed by our dynamic Executive Manager in the Palawan Chapter, Ms. Joy Labtis-Jebulan, we can already count (registered with PMHA) up to hundreds (and counting) as Palawan’s mental health advocates.

Moreover, the PMHA-Palawan Chapter has already been catering to people with mental health issues. It is very important that services such as this become accessible and affordable to all. In truth, Dr. Eleanor Antonio, a psychiatrist and also our Vice Chairperson in the BOM, would want those who would come to our office and avail of the services to be the indigent ones. By the same token, Palawan thus far has its first-ever mental health clinic (being spearheaded by Dr. Maria Arlin Josue) in the municipality of Narra, inaugurated during the incumbency (2021) of then-Governor Jose Alvarez.

While things are running ahead right now, much has yet to be done. Cases of depression and news of suicides could still be alarming. It is unfortunate, as it is deplorable, that when we heard of such, we would turn numb, thinking that it had become normal. Heaven forbid. A lot, though, could just be struggling on their own. Still, many are still ill-informed as to what mental health is all about. This is not unusual when, each time, we refer to any unpleasant feeling as automatically a case of depression. Hindi ba puede na malungkot lang… at normal lang naman ata talaga na maging malungkot minsan? But why would we quickly say “Depressed ako”? Likewise, the stigma attached to mental health concerns is still far from over. In my encounters as a priest, hearing that somebody is “nasasapian” is not uncommon.

Mental health remains a clarion call. I am tempted to say that it is especially in Palawan. Be that as it may, “We are here” should be a whisper worth repeating and recalling to each other. As has been said, “Malayo pa, pero malayo na.” Or, it could also be said the other way around: “Malayo na, pero malayo pa.”