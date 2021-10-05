We have come this far

In times and in different places

Chances did find us in separate ways

Apart from each other every so often

Yet heart knows that friends we will always be

Still the same as of the old times

Laughter remains undiminished

Nothing seemingly has ever changed

Both our souls have felt

A friend has always been there

Scars make us sure of selves

Smile prompts our spirits to be concerned

Doubts fade each time we share

Hurts are healed, fear is conquered

Because a true friend would always care

Find thee a one good friend

Not too many as it can get messy

The truest friend with a truest you

A blessing at its finest

‘Cos a best-est friend will always be God-sent