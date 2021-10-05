We have come this far
In times and in different places
Chances did find us in separate ways
Apart from each other every so often
Yet heart knows that friends we will always be
Still the same as of the old times
Laughter remains undiminished
Nothing seemingly has ever changed
Both our souls have felt
A friend has always been there
Scars make us sure of selves
Smile prompts our spirits to be concerned
Doubts fade each time we share
Hurts are healed, fear is conquered
Because a true friend would always care
Find thee a one good friend
Not too many as it can get messy
The truest friend with a truest you
A blessing at its finest
‘Cos a best-est friend will always be God-sent
