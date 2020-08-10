New weather system develops into tropical depression

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) local weather chief Sonny Pajarilla said that tropical depression “Ferdie” is now moving northward and will exit PAR during night time.

Another weather system has developed into a tropical depression as Enteng leaves the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) Monday, according to the local weather bureau.

“Meron panibagong bagyo na namuo kagabi, ito ay si tropical depression Ferdie at ngayong umaga, ito ay nasa 210 kilometers, kanluran ng Laoag city,” he said.

“Iyon nga lang ay lalakas ito mamayang gabi, inaasahan na magiging ganap na tropical storm. Consequently, patuloy niyang hihilain ang habagat,” he said.

Pajarilla said that the tropical depression and two weather systems outside PAR are intensifying and enhancing the southwest monsoon (habagat) bringing rains in the northern part of Palawan.

The Calamian Group of Islands is experiencing passing rains while the mainland of Palawan will observe fine weather with occurrence of isolated rain showers.

PAGASA stated that there is no gale warning advisory released surrounding the mainland Palawan yet high sea levels will be observed in the Calamian Group of Islands.

