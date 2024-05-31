There is a possibility that the long-planned sea link between Kudat and Palawan will finally be realized after recent reports in Malaysian newspapers indicated that the Sabah state government wants to boost its slow-moving economy.

Reports emerging from the country claimed that Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor announced plans to establish a sea linkage that could potentially revive barter trading in Kudat. It was also reported that he has discussed this matter with Federal Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

Hajiji was quoted as saying that if the establishment of the sea linkage and the commencement of barter trades proceed, Kudat’s faltering economy might see a revival.

The port that is going to be opened will also serve as a berthing place for ships that are traveling from Mindanao to Labuan, which is another federal region of Malaysia.

“Presently, sea vessels carrying goods from southern Mindanao go directly to Labuan. If we open up a Kudat port, we could tap into the Southern Mindanao-Labuan shipping route,” Hajiji told the media in Malaysia.

Hajiji noted that the port in Kudat would be equipped with all essential facilities, including checkpoints for Customs, Immigration, Quarantine, and Security. He also noted that he has been in discussions with the state police commissioner to address security concerns, which will be further deliberated upon at the State Security Council.

Meanwhile, Palawan provincial government information officer Atty. Christian Jay Cojamco said that, to date, no one from Sabah has communicated with them regarding this new development.

“I just heard about that again today, but there has been no official communication with us yet. But the provincial government is ready to provide support to this sea link plan, whatever it will need,” Cojamco said Friday morning.

He described Buliluyan Port in Bataraza, Palawan, as a major infrastructure development aimed at boosting connectivity and economic growth in the southern region, serving as a vital hub for trade and transportation between the province, other parts of the Philippines, and international destinations.

The idea of establishing a sea link between Kudat and Palawan has been in discussion for several years. Initial plans for a test run of the Kudat-Palawan sea link were slated for February 2018 but were canceled at the time allegedly due to unfavorable sea conditions​.

Other concerns that contributed to delays include border security issues highlighted in 2019 by former Governor Jose Alvarez, who now serves as a representative in the House for Palawan’s 2nd District.

While Alvarez did not detail specific security concerns, he emphasized the need to establish customs, immigration, and quarantine posts, as well as security and surveillance systems to safeguard ferry vessel personnel, passengers, and goods traveling along the route.

The proposed ferry service for passengers and goods was Fastcat of the Archipelago Philippine Ferries Corporation.

As of November 2023, the route for the Kudat-Palawan international ferry service was still pending, with Malaysia waiting for a proposal on a suitable ship from Philippine authorities, according to Loke.

Loke explained that the reason for the delay in finalizing the route is that the proposed vessel must comply with ship and port security codes in order to gain access to marine facilities in Sabah. Additionally, the proposed ship must meet the safety requirements that have been stated by the International Marine Organization (IMO).

“The most important point is the safety of passengers and the ferry. As a member country of the IMO, all rules and international conventions, especially on sea safety, must be adhered to,” he said.

He pointed out that it is also necessary for the Philippines authorities to provide information on the operational zone where the ferry is registered.

“The Kudat-Palawan route has much potential for being an entry route for tourists from both countries. If the type of ferry can be finalized and agreed on by both countries, the route can be finalized under the Brunei–Indonesia–Malaysia–Philippines East Asean Growth Area (BIMP EAGA) to begin operations immediately,” he stressed.