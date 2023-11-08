The travel route for the Kudat-Palawan international ferry service remains uncertain as Malaysia awaits a suitable ship proposal from Philippine authorities, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

Loke said that the delay in finalizing the route is because the proposed ship needs to meet safety criteria specified by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and comply with ship and port security codes for access to maritime facilities in Sabah.

He also pointed out the importance of upholding safety standards, noting that Malaysia, as a member country of the IMO, is committed to following international conventions, particularly those related to sea safety.

“The most important point is the safety of passengers and the ferry. As a member country of the IMO, all rules and international conventions, especially on sea safety, must be adhered to,” he said.

“We need to know the operation zone of the ferry the country is registered in, which has to be provided by the Philippines authorities,” he added.

Loke also said that the Kudat ferry terminal is equipped with a Customs, Immigration, Quarantine, and Security (CIQS) complex, ready to serve as an international terminal.

“The Kudat-Palawan route has much potential for being an entry route for tourists from both countries. If the type of ferry can be finalized and agreed on by both countries, the route can be finalized under the Brunei–Indonesia–Malaysia–Philippines East Asean Growth Area (BIMP EAGA) to begin operations immediately,” he stressed.

Both the Philippines and Malaysia see the Kudat-Palawan international ferry route as a way to boost economic growth and promote tourism in the BIMP EAGA region.