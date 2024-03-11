The Anti Crime Task Force found a man sprawled on the ground, stabbed in a brawl at Junction 1, Puerto Princesa City, in the early hours of March 11.

Froilan Villares was identified as the victim, who was reported to the task force through a 911 call while they were patrolling.

The Anti Crime Task Force said that Kenneth Alaska, Mads Akip, Orlando Olorga, and Warren Barahin, construction workers from Barangay Pagkakaisa and companions of the victim, alleged that one of their friends was punched without provocation at a nearby bar.

The incident led to a chase through the streets, marked by the discovery of an empty alcohol bottle and two belts. ACTF personnel attempted to track down and apprehend the other group near Balinsasayaw, but they were unable to locate them.

“Mga construction boy at nakatira sa Quito, Brgy. Pagkakaisa, at sa kwento ng mga ito ay bigla na lamang naupakan ang kasama nila ng walang dahilan kaya’t doon ay nagkagulo sa bar at nakarating ang habulan sa kalsada,” said the ACTF through the We R1 at Your Service FB page.

“Nakakuha pa tayo ng isang basyo ng alak at dalawang sinturon. Hinanap ng tropa ang mga nakaaway ng mga ito, nasundan sa Balinsasayaw, ngunit di na nakita,” it added.

In the ambulance, emergency medical personnel discovered Villares had sustained a stab wound to his side.

Subsequently, they were escorted to Police Station 1 to give their statements regarding the incident.