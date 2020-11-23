Loan applications with ACPC available online

Emmalyn Guinto, division chief of the ACPC Information Systems Management Division, said in a virtual presser the Department of Agriculture (DA) that online application is the current procedure in their loan application process in keeping with health safety protocols.

The Agricultural Credit Policy Council (ACPC) has encouraged its borrowers from the agriculture and fisheries sector to file and follow up their loan applications online instead of the previous face-to-face transaction.

Emmalyn Guinto, division chief of the ACPC Information Systems Management Division, said in a virtual presser the Department of Agriculture (DA) that online application is the current procedure in their loan application process in keeping with health safety protocols.

“In fact, dahil sa pandemya, online na ngayon ang pag-apply ng ating farmers and fisher(men). Pati ng yong agripreneurs para mabawasan natin ‘yong face-to-face at maka-abide tayo sa social distancing protocols,” she said.

ACPC was created to assist DA in synchronizing all credit policies and programs in support of the latter’s priority programs and later became an attached agency of the agriculture department.

ACPC offers different loan programs such as SURE COVID-19 Loan Program to individuals, groups, Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs), micro and small enterprises (MSEs) engaged in agriculture and fisheries who need financial capital.

In 2020, it also offered young Filipinos financial assistance from the Kapital Access for Young Agripreneurs (KAYA) and Agrinegosyo loan programs for viable farming projects.

Guinto said that requirements and online form may check on their official website through acpc.gov.ph

WP Post Author Rachel Ganancial handles agriculture, business, and lifestyle and entertainment beats. She is also interested in exploring human interest stories. See author's posts