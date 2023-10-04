Yesterday (October 3, 2023), Palawan woke up to very sad news – the passing away of Edward Hagedorn, longtime Mayor of Puerto Princesa City and the incumbent Congressman of the Third District of our province. He could have been 77 this coming October 12, the feast of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Our Lady of the Pillar.

To be honest, the man has filled my thoughts (and emotions) the whole day through yesterday. I am certain that I am not alone in this kind of situation. With me are the multitude who have had a glimpse of the person and character of the so-called Pambansang Mayor ng Pilipinas.

While my mind could have traveled down memory lane up to my childhood days and his period of time when he was a country folk singer and owner of Kamayan Restaurant, my last encounters with him were somewhat revelatory of who and how he was during this battle with the Big C. And as a foregone conclusion, I say, “Hahanga ka sa kanya.” I can talk of the last four instances that I could peek into the heart of Edward Solon Hagedorn.

November 2022, the blessing and inauguration of his office. It was a rather bad night—a blackout due to a power outage—not to mention that it has been raining cats and dogs practically throughout the day. His staff texted me, “Pads, tuloy daw po ang blessing. Maulan man o hindi.”

He was already there when I entered his office. He had just arrived and was coming from Manila. Playfully, he told me, “Padear (I have noticed he had a penchant for addressing me, or with any priest for that matter), may cancer ako. Walang wala, malakas man ako oh.” Then and there, I was so taken aback by what he told me. Conspicuously though, he remained calm. On the contrary, all along, he seemed to be the one who would comfort me at the sad news. He was always quick to stop and to remind me to refrain from being emotional and to have faith in God.

He kept on telling me this: “Worship songs sa umaga, Padear.”…. “Di ako pababayaan ni Lord.” … “Marami na tayong nalampasan.”…. He continued, “ Eh, anong reason and plan why I was still elected? God still wants me to serve, di ba?”

For more than an hour, it was just me and him amidst the darkness and the pouring rain. Quite frankly, he did a good job of trying to distract me from becoming worried. Not until his niece came and joined us. The ambiance then turned heavy with emotions. Pati tuloy sa loob ng kanyang new office ay tila umulan na rin – ng luha.

Then we proceed to have the rite of blessing. He quipped meanwhile, “Bless na natin to ngayon Padear. Kung patatagalin pa baka di ko pa magagamit.”

December 2022, birthday party for Tita Ellen, the better half, and sort of thanksgiving for him. He was extra energetic. During his speech, he sounded full-charged, all with sharp recognition of the particular names of the guests, along with stories of the times past peppered with his usual antics of making people laugh, details about his activities and concerns in the Congress, etc. He was all around- from one table to another, from a group here and there, and from this corner to that corner. Parang lumakas na parang walang sakit. Going around that night, he was being true to his moniker as “kaibigan”.

When he sat at our table, he updated us on his health condition. He proudly claimed, “ Di ako pinababayaan ng Diyos. Salamat kay Lord.” But he also added in a sort of jest, “I wonder where Tikay is now (his daughter ). Siya ‘tong organizer ng party pero siya ang wala.” Tikay (daughter to him) then tested positive for COVID-19.

After the formal program, a sort of open mic spontaneously followed. Several of those who were around gamely rendered a song or two, among them was Governor Dennis Socrates. Sitting at our table, Congressman Ed gleefully remarked, “Galing ah. Lahat ay kumakanta! Nakakatuwa.”

March 2023, blessing of the Ivy Wall Hotel. Despite his tight schedule at that time, he still managed to come for the affair. Seeing me, he said, “Padear, nagkita tayo uli ah,” as his way of greeting me. He commented, “Lahat ata ng pa-blessing ko at ng mga kaibigan ko ikaw ang kinukuha ah.” I replied, “Tulad nyo po, tayo rin po ay para sa lahat.”

What struck me about his bearing as a person was his spiel at the short program after the blessing. Of the personalities who were called in to give a message, he was the last one who took the floor. As we were listening to the introduction of the speakers matched with their respective curriculum vitae, he was whispering to me, “Naku po, educational background.” He came to me as candid as he was self-effacing when he blurted it out to me. And then when it was already his turn, he again “humbled “ himself. “We are thankful for these people who are doing a great job to our city and to our province.”

July 2023, concert-for-a-cause. I invited him and Governor Dennis Socrates to join me to stage a concert-for-a-cause. Aware of his health condition, I consulted first with Clink (his son). “Mas gusto nya yan, Father. It is what keeps him going with no pain.” When the light turned green for the production, lo and behold, he would already be the one calling the shots for rehearsals, even with some technical concerns on the stage.

I told him that we don’t have to prepare anything; it will just be like an open mic like what he had last December. But as the stalwart performer-entertainer that he was, he told me, “Dapat may production tayong tatlo, Father.” And off we went. (Segue, we were wondering what song would we do for our trio. Lo and behold, what he had in mind was the very song that the governor and I had as well.)

The night of the concert came, and again, he evaded attention from himself. He picked up a guitar and said, “Nakita ko po si Governor na gumitira, medyo nainggit ako kaya gigitara rin po ako ngayon.” As has been usual, his way of clowning would easily elicit laughter from people. Then he continued, “my songs are somewhat soft and emotional, okay lang yun. Wait for Father Eugene. He will bring the house down later.”

May the ‘four” be with you, dear 04. At the darkest hour, while the downpour was heavy, you championed transforming yourself to be the light. Two, your faith in God’s love, along with your hope in the goodness of humanity, is worth emulating. Three, your recognition of people and their kindness (with their corresponding names at that) is exceptional. And fourth, your energy is contagious. Your charisma is truly a gift, no wonder you have touched so many hearts and lives.

Do rest now, 04. You can now sing, realistically at that, the song that has been in your mind – “How Lovely Is Your Dwelling Place, Lord Mighty God.”