Five wanted individuals were arrested by authorities in Palawan on consecutive days in different towns due to various criminal charges.

These individuals are Orland Udtohan, 29 years old, residing in Barangay Bancal, Cuyo; Lanie Perez, 31 years old, resident of Brgy. District I, Brooke’s Point; Ronel Roca, 31 years old, resident of Brgy. Alacalian, Taytay; Reylan Putok, 32 years old, resident of Brgy. Ipilan, Brooke’s Point; and Edward Reyes, 23 years old, resident of Brgy. Sandoval, Narra.

Udtohan was arrested on July 20 in Brgy. Cabigsing, Cuyo, based on a warrant issued on July 12, 2023, by Judge Norferio Nono. The warrant was related to the crime of direct assault, docketed under Criminal Case No. 2023-415-C, with a recommended bail of P36,000. Udtohan is currently in the custody of Cuyo MPS.

Perez, ranked as No. 1 in the municipal and provincial levels, was arrested on July 20 in Brgy. Pangobilian, Brooke’s Point. The arrest was made through a joint operation based on a warrant issued by Judge Ramon Chito Mendoza of Branch 165 of the RTC. Perez is accused of qualified theft, and no bail has been recommended for this offense. She is currently under the custody of Brooke’s Point MPS.

On the same day, July 20, Roca was arrested in Brgy. Alacalian, Taytay, for frustrated murder. The warrant was issued by Judge Paul Jagmis Jr. of Branch 95 of the RTC on June 13, 2023. The case against Roca is docketed under Criminal Case No. 43281, with a recommended bail of P200,000. He is now under the custody of Taytay MPS.

Putok, wanted for reckless imprudence resulting in homicide, was arrested on July 21 in Brgy. Pulot Interior, Sofronio Española. The arrest was conducted by personnel from Sofronio Española MPS, with assistance from other units. The warrant of arrest was issued by Judge Evelyn Cañete of the 9th Municipal Circuit Trial Court, Brooke’s Point-Espanola-Bataraza-Balabac, Brooke’s Point. The case is docketed under Court Case No. 10141, with a recommended bail of P60,000. He is currently under the custody of Sofronio Espanola MPS.

Finally, Reyes was also arrested on July 21 at the Provincial Jail Management Division in Brgy. Bancao-Bancao, Puerto Princesa City, by San Vicente MPS and other personnel. The warrant dated July 7, 2023, was issued by Judge Anna Leah Tionson-Mendoza of Branch 164, Fourth Judicial Region, Roxas, for the crime of carnapping, docketed under Criminal Case No. ROX -23-(6)-43371-SV, with a recommended bail of P300,000. Reyes is now under the custody of Provincial Jail Management Division.