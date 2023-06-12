A farmer from Barangay Apurawan, Aborlan, in Southern Palawan, was arrested by the police on June 9 on charges of child abuse.

Ronnie Suan, 42, was arrested during a joint operation conducted by the personnel of Aborlan Municipal Police Station (MPS), in collaboration with members of Police Intelligence Unit (PIU), 1st Palawan Mobile Force Company, Provincial Highway Patrol Team (PHPT)-Palawan, Regional Intelligence Unit 4B, Philippine Anti-Illegal Drugs Special Operations Task Force (PALCIT) Tracker-RID, and Naval Intelligence and Security Group (NISGW).

Suan was apprehended based on a warrant issued on June 2, 2023, by Judge Arlene Bayuga Guillen, the presiding judge of Branch 13, Family Court, Regional Trial Court.

Suan is currently in the custody of Aborlan MPS, awaiting further legal procedures.

