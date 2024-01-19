Local authorities apprehended a 58-year-old farmer in Brgy. Tubtub, Brooke’s Point, Palawan, for illegal gambling.

The combined efforts of law enforcement agencies, including Brookes Point MPS, RIU-4B, PIU Palawan PPO, 1st PPMFC, PALCIT Tracker-RID, and SOU-MG Balabac MSBC, took Alias Noel into custody.

The arrest was made under a warrant issued on January 18 by 9th Municipal Circuit Trial Court Presiding Judge Evelyn C. Cañete of Brooke’s Point, issued in connection with charges of violation of PD1602, or the Illegal Gambling Act.

Currently, Alias Noel is under the custody of Brookes Point MPS for documentation and proper disposition.