On the 13th death anniversary of environmental advocate and journalist Gerry Ortega, environmental and media groups gathered at the Supreme Court building in Manila on January 24, 13 years after the murder of broadcaster and environmentalist Dr. Gerry Ortega, to voice concerns about the ongoing developments in Ortega’s legal case.

The national coordinator of Kalikasan People’s Network for the Environment (Kalikasan PNE) expressed disappointment in the murder case’s quest for justice.

“It’s been 13 years since Doc Gerry Ortega was assassinated for his advocacy against mining in Palawan, but justice has yet to prevail,” he expressed.

“The long-overdue case of Doc Gerry is a testament to the intentional snail’s pace of justice in our country, which continues under the Marcos Jr. administration,” he added.

On January 24, 2011, shortly after concluding his morning broadcast, Ortega’s life was abruptly taken away through murder. He had exposed corruption within the Palawan government, specifically related to then-Governor Joel T. Reyes’ supported mining projects and the misuse of Malampaya funds.

The Supreme Court ordered the re-arrest of Reyes last year in connection with Ortega’s murder.

Kalikasan PNE raised concerns about potential delays and the impact on the judicial process due to the Reyes clan’s recent motion to transfer the ongoing case from Puerto Princesa to Quezon City.

The Supreme Court’s approval of the motion in December 2023, several years after the case began, has raised eyebrows.

“We find the move to reshuffle the case to a new judge questionable,” remarked Bonifacio. “It just goes to show how the camp of Joel Reyes is able to stall the case and why we must continue to demand swift justice for our slain environmental defenders,” they said.

Since 2012, there have been 281 documented killings of environmental defenders in the Philippines, highlighting the alarming impunity for crimes against defenders, ranking among the highest in Asia.

“We urge UN Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Opinion and Expression Irene Khan to pay close attention to Doc Gerry Ortega’s case so she can see the reality of persistent threats to freedom of expression in the country,” Bonifacio emphasized.

Environmental Defenders Congress (ENVIDEFCON), a group of frontline environmental organizations, also released a statement commemorating Ortega’s death anniversary, saying that the Ortega murder reflects the killing of environmental defenders in the country.

“Dr. Ortega’s murder is emblematic of the challenges faced by both journalists and environmental defenders in the Philippines,” they said.