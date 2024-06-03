The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) recently conducted an intensive orientation and workshop for the field validation teams of the SPLIT (Support to Parcelization of Lands for Individual Titling) Project.

The SPLIT Project, held on May 28-29, is a critical initiative designed to expedite the parcelization of collective Certificate of Land Ownership Awards (CLOAs) into individual titles, ensuring that agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) receive secure and clear land ownership. Accurate field validation is essential to the success of this project, and the workshop provided hands-on training and comprehensive guidance to the field teams.

Participants engaged in interactive sessions, practical exercises, and discussions led by expert facilitators. Topics covered included the technical aspects of land parcelization, data collection methods, and strategies for addressing common challenges encountered in the field. By the end of the workshop, the validation teams were well-prepared and confident in their ability to perform their tasks efficiently and accurately.