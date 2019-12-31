Wed. Jan 1st, 2020

Construction worker nabbed for peddling marijuana

Dec 31, 2019 Jayra Joyce Taboada

Palawan Provincial Police Office (PPO) identified the suspect as Fernando Solas Patajo, 25, a resident of Sitio Tapsan, Brgy. Panitian, Quezon.

A construction worker was arrested by the police for allegedly peddling marijuana, Friday, in Purok 5, Barangay Bato-Bato, Narra.

A police undercover agent in Narra was able to buy P500 worth of suspected marijuana leaves contained in a matchbox.

Aside from the buy-bust money and the matchbox, they recovered from his possession a piece of heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet containing alleged shabu, one unit cellular phone and a stick containing suspected marijuana leaves.

A case in violation of Republic Act 9165 otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

 

About the Author

Jayra Joyce Taboada

Jayra Joyce Cañete Taboada handles the law and order and the science and education beats. She is also a licensed professional teacher.

