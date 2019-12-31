Construction worker nabbed for peddling marijuana

A construction worker was arrested by the police for allegedly peddling marijuana, Friday, in Purok 5, Barangay Bato-Bato, Narra.
Palawan Provincial Police Office (PPO) identified the suspect as Fernando Solas Patajo, 25, a resident of Sitio Tapsan, Brgy. Panitian, Quezon.
A police undercover agent in Narra was able to buy P500 worth of suspected marijuana leaves contained in a matchbox.
Aside from the buy-bust money and the matchbox, they recovered from his possession a piece of heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet containing alleged shabu, one unit cellular phone and a stick containing suspected marijuana leaves.
A case in violation of Republic Act 9165 otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.
